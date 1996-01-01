Which of the following best describes a command economy?
An economic system where the government makes all production and allocation decisions.
An economic system based on voluntary exchange and private ownership.
An economic system where prices and production are determined by supply and demand in free markets.
An economic system where resources are allocated by tradition and customs.
Understand the definition of a command economy: it is an economic system where the government centrally plans and controls all production and allocation decisions.
Compare this with other economic systems: a market economy relies on supply and demand with private ownership, a traditional economy relies on customs and traditions, and a mixed economy combines elements of both.
Identify key characteristics of a command economy, such as government ownership of resources and centralized decision-making.
Analyze each option given in the problem to see which one matches the characteristics of a command economy.
Conclude that the option stating 'An economic system where the government makes all production and allocation decisions' best describes a command economy.
