Which of the following statements best describes the relationship between consumer surplus and a consumer's willingness to pay?
A
Consumer surplus is always equal to the market price of a good.
B
Consumer surplus is the amount by which the market price exceeds the consumer's willingness to pay.
C
Consumer surplus is the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay and what they actually pay for a good.
D
Consumer surplus is the total amount a consumer spends on a good.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of willingness to pay (WTP), which is the maximum amount a consumer is ready to pay for a good or service based on the value they place on it.
Step 2: Recognize that the market price is the actual amount the consumer pays to purchase the good.
Step 3: Define consumer surplus as the difference between the consumer's willingness to pay and the market price, representing the net benefit or gain the consumer receives from the transaction.
Step 4: Express consumer surplus mathematically as $\text{Consumer Surplus} = \text{Willingness to Pay} - \text{Market Price}$.
Step 5: Conclude that consumer surplus is not equal to the market price, nor is it the total amount spent; rather, it measures the extra value or benefit the consumer gains by paying less than their maximum willingness to pay.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian