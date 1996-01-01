Which of the following characteristics does NOT describe a perfectly competitive market?
A
Products are differentiated
B
There are many buyers and sellers
C
Firms are price takers
D
There is free entry and exit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the defining characteristics of a perfectly competitive market. These typically include: many buyers and sellers, homogeneous (identical) products, firms are price takers, and free entry and exit in the market.
Step 2: Analyze each option given in the problem and compare it to the characteristics of perfect competition.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Products are differentiated' means that products are not identical, which contradicts the assumption of homogeneous products in perfect competition.
Step 4: Confirm that 'There are many buyers and sellers', 'Firms are price takers', and 'There is free entry and exit' are all consistent with perfect competition.
Step 5: Conclude that the characteristic that does NOT describe a perfectly competitive market is 'Products are differentiated' because perfect competition requires identical products.
Watch next
Master Characteristics of Perfect Competition with a bite sized video explanation from Brian