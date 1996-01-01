Which of the following best illustrates the concept of consumer surplus in the context of willingness to pay?
A
A stadium increases ticket prices to match the highest amount fans are willing to pay.
B
A team offers free merchandise to all attendees at a game.
C
A fan decides not to attend a game because the ticket price exceeds their willingness to pay.
D
A fan is willing to pay $100 for a ticket to a football game but buys it for $60.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus. Consumer surplus is the difference between the maximum amount a consumer is willing to pay for a good or service and the actual price they pay.
Step 2: Identify the willingness to pay (WTP) in the problem. Here, the fan's willingness to pay is $100 for the ticket.
Step 3: Identify the actual price paid by the consumer. In this case, the fan buys the ticket for $60.
Step 4: Calculate the consumer surplus by subtracting the actual price from the willingness to pay: $\text{Consumer Surplus} = \text{WTP} - \text{Price Paid}$.
Step 5: Recognize that the example where a fan is willing to pay $100 but buys the ticket for $60 best illustrates consumer surplus, because the fan gains a benefit of $40 from paying less than their maximum willingness to pay.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian