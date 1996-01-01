When returning a damaged item for a refund, which two consumer rights are most relevant to the customer's ability to receive compensation?
A
The right to choose and the right to privacy
B
The right to education and the right to fair pricing
C
The right to safety and the right to be informed
D
The right to redress and the right to be heard
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the context of the problem: a customer returning a damaged item and seeking compensation.
Understand the meaning of each consumer right option: for example, 'right to redress' refers to the consumer's ability to obtain a remedy or compensation for faulty goods or services.
Recognize that 'right to be heard' means consumers can voice complaints and have their concerns addressed by sellers or authorities.
Evaluate why other rights like 'right to choose', 'right to privacy', 'right to education', 'right to fair pricing', 'right to safety', and 'right to be informed' are less directly related to obtaining compensation for a damaged product.
Conclude that the two most relevant rights in this scenario are the right to redress (compensation) and the right to be heard (ability to complain and seek resolution).
