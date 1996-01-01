Which best describes the relationship between consumers and producers in terms of consumer surplus and willingness to pay?
A
Producers always receive more than consumers' willingness to pay, resulting in negative consumer surplus.
B
Consumers gain surplus when they pay less than their maximum willingness to pay, while producers receive revenue equal to the market price.
C
There is no relationship between consumer surplus and the price set by producers.
D
Consumer surplus is maximized when producers set prices above consumers' willingness to pay.
Understand the concept of consumer surplus: it is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good or service and what they actually pay. Mathematically, consumer surplus = willingness to pay - actual price paid.
Recognize that producers set a market price at which goods are sold. Consumers who value the good more than this price will buy it, gaining consumer surplus because they pay less than their maximum willingness to pay.
Note that producers receive revenue equal to the market price multiplied by the quantity sold. This revenue is not necessarily related to the consumer surplus but is the total amount producers earn from sales.
Analyze the relationship: consumers gain surplus when the market price is below their willingness to pay, while producers earn revenue equal to the market price. This means consumer surplus is positive when consumers pay less than their maximum willingness to pay.
Conclude that consumer surplus is not maximized by setting prices above willingness to pay, because then consumers would not buy the product, resulting in zero consumer surplus and no sales for producers.
