Which of the following factors, in addition to willingness to pay, most commonly influences teens' decisions to purchase a product?
A
Long-term investment returns
B
Producer surplus
C
Peer influence and social trends
D
Government regulations on pricing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'willingness to pay' — it refers to the maximum amount a consumer is ready to spend on a product based on their preferences and budget constraints.
Step 2: Recognize that purchasing decisions, especially among teens, are influenced not only by individual willingness to pay but also by external social factors.
Step 3: Identify common social influences such as peer pressure, social trends, and the desire for social acceptance, which can significantly affect teens' buying behavior.
Step 4: Differentiate these social factors from economic concepts like 'producer surplus' (which relates to producers, not consumers) and 'government regulations on pricing' (which affect market prices but are less directly influential on teens' personal preferences).
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, 'Peer influence and social trends' most commonly influence teens' decisions to purchase a product in addition to their willingness to pay.
