All of the following are likely consequences of being uninsured in the United States, except:
A
Greater likelihood of receiving employer-sponsored health insurance
B
Increased risk of financial hardship due to medical bills
C
Limited access to preventive healthcare services
D
Higher out-of-pocket medical expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about the consequences of being uninsured in the United States. Being uninsured means not having health insurance coverage, which affects access to healthcare and financial risk related to medical expenses.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it is a likely consequence of being uninsured. For example, consider whether being uninsured would increase or decrease the likelihood of receiving employer-sponsored health insurance.
Step 3: Recognize that employer-sponsored health insurance is typically provided through an employer, so being uninsured means you currently do not have such coverage, and it is unlikely that being uninsured increases your chances of receiving it.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options: increased financial hardship, limited access to preventive care, and higher out-of-pocket expenses are all well-documented consequences of lacking health insurance.
Step 5: Conclude that the exception (the statement that is NOT a likely consequence) is the one about greater likelihood of receiving employer-sponsored health insurance, because being uninsured generally means you do not have access to such insurance.
