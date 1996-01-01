Why might firms adopt different pricing strategies in various target markets?
A
Because production costs never vary between markets
B
Because all consumers have identical preferences across markets
C
Because market and operating conditions are different in each target market
D
Because government regulations are always the same in every market
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that pricing strategies are influenced by various factors that differ across markets, such as consumer preferences, competition, costs, and regulations.
Step 2: Recognize that production costs can vary between markets due to differences in input prices, transportation costs, and economies of scale, so the statement that costs never vary is generally incorrect.
Step 3: Consider that consumers in different markets often have diverse preferences, incomes, and price sensitivities, which means they do not have identical preferences across markets.
Step 4: Acknowledge that government regulations, taxes, tariffs, and trade policies can differ significantly between markets, affecting how firms price their products.
Step 5: Conclude that because market and operating conditions (including demand, competition, costs, and regulations) differ in each target market, firms adopt different pricing strategies to optimize profits and market share.
