In economics, what is the term for a decline of the total fertility rate to the point where the natural increase rate equals zero?
Population explosion
Carrying capacity
Demographic transition
Zero population growth
Understand the concept of total fertility rate (TFR), which is the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime.
Recognize that the natural increase rate is the difference between the birth rate and the death rate in a population.
Identify that when the total fertility rate declines to a level where the number of births equals the number of deaths, the natural increase rate becomes zero.
Know that this situation, where the population size remains stable because births equal deaths, is referred to as 'Zero population growth'.
Distinguish this term from other options: 'Population explosion' refers to rapid population growth, 'Carrying capacity' is the maximum population an environment can sustain, and 'Demographic transition' describes the shift from high birth and death rates to low birth and death rates.
