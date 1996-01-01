In the __________ stage, the consumer seeks information about the new product.
purchase decision
information search
post-purchase behavior
evaluation of alternatives
Identify the stages of the consumer decision-making process, which typically include: problem recognition, information search, evaluation of alternatives, purchase decision, and post-purchase behavior.
Understand that the 'information search' stage is when the consumer actively looks for information about a new product to make an informed choice.
Recognize that the other options correspond to different stages: 'evaluation of alternatives' is when the consumer compares different products, 'purchase decision' is when the consumer decides to buy, and 'post-purchase behavior' involves the consumer's experience after buying.
Match the description 'the consumer seeks information about the new product' to the correct stage, which is the 'information search' stage.
Conclude that the blank should be filled with 'information search' as it best fits the description provided.
