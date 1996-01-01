Which of the following is a characteristic of a market economy?
A
All goods and services are provided free of charge.
B
Resources are allocated based on tradition.
C
Prices are determined by supply and demand.
D
The government sets all production targets.
1
Understand the definition of a market economy: it is an economic system where decisions about production, investment, and distribution are guided by the price signals created by supply and demand.
Recognize that in a market economy, prices are not fixed by the government but fluctuate based on the interaction between buyers and sellers.
Eliminate options that do not align with market economy principles: 'All goods and services are provided free of charge' contradicts the concept of market transactions; 'Resources are allocated based on tradition' describes a traditional economy; 'The government sets all production targets' describes a command economy.
Identify that the characteristic 'Prices are determined by supply and demand' correctly describes how a market economy functions.
Conclude that the defining feature of a market economy is the role of prices as signals that coordinate economic activity through supply and demand.
