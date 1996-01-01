A low cost provider strategy becomes increasingly appealing and competitively powerful when:
A
products offered by different firms are essentially identical and buyers are price sensitive
B
the market is dominated by a single firm with substantial pricing power
C
input costs are rising rapidly for all firms in the industry
D
there is significant product differentiation and brand loyalty among consumers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a low cost provider strategy. This strategy focuses on becoming the lowest cost producer in the industry to attract price-sensitive customers and gain competitive advantage.
Step 2: Analyze the market conditions where this strategy is most effective. When products offered by different firms are essentially identical (homogeneous), customers have little reason to prefer one product over another except for price.
Step 3: Consider buyer behavior. If buyers are price sensitive, they will choose the product with the lowest price, making cost leadership a powerful competitive tool.
Step 4: Evaluate other options. A market dominated by a single firm with pricing power reduces the need for cost competition, rising input costs affect all firms equally and do not favor cost leadership specifically, and significant product differentiation and brand loyalty reduce price sensitivity.
Step 5: Conclude that the low cost provider strategy is most appealing and competitively powerful when products are essentially identical and buyers are price sensitive, as this maximizes the advantage of having the lowest cost.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian