Skip to main content
Precalculus
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
Explore
Bookmarks
Table of contents
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
Next Topic
Evaluate & Graph Exponential Functions
Learn with other creators
1:39
Evaluate Exponential Functions at Given Values
Pearson
185
1
1:23
Transformation of an Exponential Function / Example 14.3
Pearson
286
1:08
Transformation of an Exponential Function / Example 14.4
Pearson
129
0:50
Transformation of an Exponential Function / Example 14.5
Pearson
188
4:22
Graph of an Exponential Function
Pearson
130
14:36
Graphing Exponential Functions
patrickJMT
137
23:01
Graphing Exponential Functions w/ Graph Transformations
patrickJMT
62
06:23
Finding the Equation of an Exponential Function
patrickJMT
63
02:35
Identify the Exponential Function
patrickJMT
61
02:30
Graph of y = e ^ (x + 3) using Graph Transformations
patrickJMT
65
Showing 10 of 10 videos
More videos (0)
Evaluate Functions with Base <i>e</i>
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
03:17
Using a calculator to evaluate exponential expressions involving base e
larryschmidt
119
02:00
Evaluate Exponential Functions with Base e
Mr. G
126
04:39
Evaluate Exponential Functions: Base e
Mathispower4u
102
02:01
Evaluating an exponential function with base e that models a real world situation
KSpinMATH
88
Use Compound Interest Formulas
Learn with other creators
8:04
Deriving the Compound Interest Formula
Pearson
149
6:30
Deriving the Continuous Compounding Formula
Pearson
337
2:11
Solving a Continuous Compounding Problem
Pearson
77
13:07
Understanding Simple Interest and Compound Interest
patrickJMT
138
06:52
Compound Interest - More than Once Per Year
patrickJMT
49
03:06
Compound Interest Example - Find Starting Principal
patrickJMT
218
07:39
Deriving the Annual Compound Interest Formula
patrickJMT
67
04:53
Finding an Interest Rate to Match Certain Financial Goals, Ex 1
patrickJMT
53
05:00
Finding an Interest Rate to Match Certain Financial Goals, Ex 2
patrickJMT
55
03:22
Finding an Interest Rate to Match Certain Financial Goals, Ex 3
patrickJMT
73
06:44
Exponential Growth / Population Growth Problem.
patrickJMT
55
02:17
Radioactive Decay and Exponential Growth
patrickJMT
57
Showing 12 of 12 videos
More videos (0)