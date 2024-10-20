Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders44m
- 15. Treatment47m
13. Stress and Health
Introduction to Stress
Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes a secondary appraisal?
A
Determining if the spot on your shirt is dirt or a spider.
B
Determining if the thump upstairs is a burglar or a raccoon.
C
Determining which study strategy would help you pass your final.
D
Determining if the animal running towards you is a friendly dog or an angry dog.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of secondary appraisal: In psychology, secondary appraisal is part of the stress and coping process where an individual evaluates their resources and options for coping with a stressor after initially assessing the situation (primary appraisal).
Identify the primary appraisal: This involves recognizing the initial perception of a situation as either a threat, challenge, or non-threatening.
Differentiate between primary and secondary appraisal: Primary appraisal is about identifying the nature of the situation, while secondary appraisal involves evaluating how to deal with it.
Analyze the given options: Determine which option involves evaluating resources or strategies to cope with a situation, rather than just identifying the nature of the situation.
Select the option that involves planning or strategizing: The correct answer is the one that involves determining which study strategy would help you pass your final, as it reflects evaluating coping mechanisms.