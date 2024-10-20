Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders44m
- 15. Treatment47m
13. Stress and Health
Introduction to Stress
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The challenge vs. threat framework is applicable to appraisals under all conditions and situations.
A
True.
B
False: The challenge vs. threat framework is used to explain appraisals under neutral contexts.
C
False: The challenge vs. threat framework is used to explain appraisals in low-stake situations.
D
False: The challenge vs. threat framework is used to explain appraisals in high-performance conditions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the challenge vs. threat framework: This framework is used to assess how individuals perceive and respond to stressors, particularly in performance-related situations.
Identify the context in which the framework is typically applied: The challenge vs. threat framework is most relevant in high-performance conditions where individuals must evaluate whether they have the resources to meet the demands of a situation.
Evaluate the statement: The statement claims that the framework is applicable under all conditions and situations, which is overly broad and not accurate.
Consider the options provided: The options suggest different contexts where the framework might be applied, such as neutral contexts, low-stake situations, and high-performance conditions.
Select the correct option: Based on the understanding that the challenge vs. threat framework is primarily used in high-performance conditions, choose the option that correctly identifies this context.