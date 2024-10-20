Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders44m
- 15. Treatment47m
13. Stress and Health
Introduction to Stress
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statement about stress are true?
I. Stress response is based on appraisals of the situation.
II. Secondary appraisals are the determination of how dangerous a stressor is.
III. Stress involves both physiological and psychological dimensions.
A
I & II.
B
II & III.
C
I & III
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of stress in psychology, which involves both physiological and psychological responses to perceived threats or challenges.
Recognize that stress response is based on appraisals of the situation. This means that individuals assess the situation to determine if it is a threat and how to respond, which is known as primary appraisal.
Identify that secondary appraisals involve evaluating the resources available to cope with the stressor, not determining how dangerous it is. This is a common misconception.
Acknowledge that stress indeed involves both physiological responses (such as increased heart rate and cortisol release) and psychological dimensions (such as feelings of anxiety or worry).
Based on the understanding of these concepts, determine which statements accurately reflect the nature of stress, focusing on the correct interpretation of primary and secondary appraisals.