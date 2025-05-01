Multiple Choice
In the context of stress management, which coping strategy involves actively working to change a problematic situation or environment, often referred to as 'changing a problem culture'?
Which of the following statement about stress are true?
I. Stress response is based on appraisals of the situation.
II.Secondary appraisals are the determination of how dangerous a stressor is.
III. Stress involves both physiological and psychological dimensions.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The challenge vs. threat framework is applicable to appraisals under all conditions and situations.