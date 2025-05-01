Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
10. Developmental Psychology
Parenting Styles
Multiple Choice
Tegan's parents expect her to follow their rules without question. If she asks why she has to follow a certain rule her parents respond, "because I said so." If she challenges their authority, she is punished with no discussion. When she makes a mistake, her parents tend to criticize her harshly. What parenting style is being demonstrated in this scenario?
A
Authoritative.
B
Authoritarian.
C
Permissive.
D
Uninvolved.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the four main parenting styles in psychology: Authoritative, Authoritarian, Permissive, and Uninvolved. Each style is characterized by different levels of responsiveness and demandingness.
Step 2: Analyze the scenario provided. Tegan's parents enforce strict rules, expect obedience without question, and respond to challenges with punishment rather than discussion. This indicates high demandingness and low responsiveness.
Step 3: Compare the characteristics of the parenting styles. Authoritative parents are both demanding and responsive, encouraging open communication. Authoritarian parents are highly demanding but low in responsiveness, emphasizing obedience and control. Permissive parents are low in demandingness but high in responsiveness, often indulgent. Uninvolved parents are low in both demandingness and responsiveness, showing minimal engagement.
Step 4: Match the scenario to the parenting style. The description of Tegan's parents aligns with the Authoritarian style due to their strict rules, lack of discussion, and harsh criticism.
Step 5: Conclude that the parenting style demonstrated in this scenario is Authoritarian, as it best fits the behaviors and attitudes described.
