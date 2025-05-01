Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
10. Developmental Psychology
Parenting Styles
Multiple Choice
Which parenting style is most encouraged in modern America?
A
Authoritative
B
Permissive
C
Authoritarian
D
Uninvolved
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the four main parenting styles: Authoritative, Permissive, Authoritarian, and Uninvolved. Each style differs in terms of responsiveness and demandingness.
Recognize that the Authoritative style is characterized by high responsiveness and high demandingness, meaning parents are both supportive and set clear standards.
Note that modern American psychology and child development research generally promote the Authoritative style because it balances warmth and structure, leading to positive child outcomes.
Compare the other styles: Permissive (high responsiveness, low demandingness), Authoritarian (low responsiveness, high demandingness), and Uninvolved (low responsiveness, low demandingness), which are less encouraged due to their associated negative effects on child development.
Conclude that the most encouraged parenting style in modern America is Authoritative, as it fosters healthy emotional and social development.
