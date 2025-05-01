Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
10. Developmental Psychology
Parenting Styles
Multiple Choice
Which parenting style is most likely to help children achieve high congruence, meaning a strong alignment between their self-concept and their experiences?
A
Authoritative parenting, which combines warmth and reasonable boundaries
B
Neglectful parenting, which provides minimal emotional support or involvement
C
Authoritarian parenting, which emphasizes strict rules and obedience
D
Permissive parenting, which allows children to do as they please with little guidance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of congruence in psychology, which refers to the alignment between a person's self-concept (how they see themselves) and their actual experiences. High congruence means the individual has a realistic and positive self-view that matches their real-life experiences.
Review the four main parenting styles: Authoritative (warmth + reasonable boundaries), Authoritarian (strict rules + obedience), Permissive (few rules + high freedom), and Neglectful (minimal involvement).
Analyze how each parenting style influences a child's development of self-concept and emotional well-being. Consider that warmth and reasonable boundaries tend to promote healthy self-esteem and realistic self-perceptions.
Recognize that authoritative parenting, which balances support and structure, encourages children to explore, learn from experiences, and develop a self-concept that aligns well with reality, fostering high congruence.
Contrast this with other styles: authoritarian may lead to low self-esteem due to strictness, permissive may cause confusion due to lack of guidance, and neglectful may result in poor self-concept due to lack of support.
