Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
10. Developmental Psychology
Parenting Styles
Multiple Choice
Mateo's parents have high expectations of him, and they encourage his input in family discussions. When they establish a rule they explain their reasoning behind it and ask for his thoughts. If Mateo makes a mistake, they hold accountable, but also offer support, love, and guidance. What parenting style is being demonstrated in this scenario?
A
Authoritative.
B
Authoritarian.
C
Permissive.
D
Uninvolved.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the four main parenting styles: Authoritative, Authoritarian, Permissive, and Uninvolved. Each style is characterized by different levels of responsiveness (support and warmth) and demandingness (control and expectations).
Step 2: Analyze the scenario provided. Mateo's parents have high expectations (demandingness), but they also encourage his input, explain their reasoning, and provide support and guidance (responsiveness).
Step 3: Compare the characteristics of the parenting styles to the scenario. Authoritative parenting is high in both demandingness and responsiveness, while Authoritarian is high in demandingness but low in responsiveness. Permissive is high in responsiveness but low in demandingness, and Uninvolved is low in both.
Step 4: Identify the parenting style that matches the scenario. Since Mateo's parents combine high expectations with support, love, and guidance, this aligns with the Authoritative parenting style.
Step 5: Conclude that the parenting style demonstrated in the scenario is Authoritative, as it best fits the description of Mateo's parents' behavior.
