This video we're going to be going over one of the most famous models of memory, the information processing model. So back in the 1960s cognitive psychologists were learning a lot about computers and they noticed how computers kind of process information in very specific ways, sort of like input, storage, and then output. And they began to wonder if human brains might work in similar ways, and thus the information processing model was born. The idea basically being that our memory system basically works the way that a computer does. And so this model breaks memory down into 3 main steps.

Now we are going to go over each of these steps in much more detail coming up in the chapter, but just to kind of briefly introduce them the first step is known as encoding. And this is basically the brain's ability to convert incoming information into a form that our brain can process. So basically turning this incoming information into the electrical signals that our brain can actually work with and making sure that those signals get to the correct places in our brain. So that is encoding, the kind of information just getting into our brain. Next up, we have storage, and storage is basically our ability to keep relevant information over time.

And we believe that we have 3 types of storage systems: sensory memory, short term memory, and long term memory, and we'll of course go over each of those in much more detail later on. And then finally the 3rd step is retrieval, which is our ability to access stored information at a later date. So basically your ability to retrieve or recall information that is stored in your long term memory. Alright, so that is the information processing model kind of in a nutshell and I will see you guys in our next video to start going over each of these steps in more detail. Bye bye.