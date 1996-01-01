Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
6. Memory
Sensory Memory
Iconic Memory Test Example
by Amanda Woolston
3 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
The Three Systems of Memory
by Daniel Storage
5 views
Hide transcripts
Sensory Mem Sperling
by K Corcoran
5 views
Hide transcripts
What is Sensory Memory | Explained in 2 min
by Productivity Guy
2 views
Hide transcripts
Sensory Mem iconic vs echoic
by K Corcoran
6 views
Hide transcripts
Iconic Memory Test (demo of a classic psychophysics experiment by George Sperling on VSTM)
by Axon
5 views
Hide transcripts
Memory - Encoding & Iconic Memory
by Dr. Brian Gendron
3 views
Hide transcripts
Iconic Memory Test Example
by Amanda Woolston
3 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.