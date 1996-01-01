Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
6. Memory
The Reconstructive Nature of Long-Term Memory Retrieval: How Reliable are Memories?
War of the Ghosts Video
by William Collier
2 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Memory Errors | Psychology
by Course Hero
3 views
Hide transcripts
The Misinformation Effect
by Eureka Foong
3 views
Hide transcripts
Manufacturing Memories
by CBS News
2 views
Hide transcripts
Elizabeth Phelps - Emotion and Memory
by The Brainwaves Video Anthology
2 views
Hide transcripts
The Power of Suggestion: How to Implant False Memories
by FORA.tv
3 views
Hide transcripts
False memories - Lost in a shopping mall - Elizabeth Loftus
by thibs44
1 views
Hide transcripts
Elizabeth F. Loftus - False Memories
by The Brainwaves Video Anthology
3 views
Hide transcripts
Daniel Schacter - The Seven Sins of Memory
by The Brainwaves Video Anthology
2 views
Hide transcripts
Constructive Nature of MReenactment of "War of the Ghosts Experiment"
by Natalie Weldon
2 views
Hide transcripts
War of the Ghosts Video
by William Collier
2 views
Hide transcripts
Hindsight Bias: When people think they're always right
by Psy vs. Psy
2 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.