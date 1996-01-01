Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Motivation and Emotion
The Three Elements of Emotion
Three components of emotion and universal emotions | MCAT | Khan Academy
by khanacademymedicine
1 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Emotions and the Brain: What is the limbic system?
by Science ABC
5 views
Hide transcripts
Paul Ekman 2 of 5 What is an Emotion?
by Mind with Heart
2 views
Hide transcripts
Paul Ekman: Outsmart Evolution and Master Your Emotions | Big Think
by Big Think
3 views
Hide transcripts
The emotional brain🧠: Fear and the amygdala (Joseph Ledoux)
by Die Studentin
4 views
Hide transcripts
How Our Brains Feel Emotion | Antonio Damasio | Big Think
by Big Think
3 views
Hide transcripts
Three components of emotion and universal emotions | MCAT | Khan Academy
by khanacademymedicine
1 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.