In order to control emotions, the technique of distraction has been linked to what area of the brain?
The _____ is an adaptation of Charles Darwin's theory that when an emotion is expressed freely on the face, the emotion intensifies.
Julian Rotter's social learning theory is based on the principle that people are
In the behaviorists' view, personality is simply a set of
Social cognitive learning theorists hold that _____ can lead to the formation of patterns of personality.
Albert Bandura defined _____ as a person's expectancy of how effective their efforts to accomplish a goal will be in any particular circumstance.
Manolo believes that if his luck is good on the day of his final exam, he will do well. Manolo likely has
'I believe that humans and animals are conditioned to react to the world around them, thus developing their personalities through learned, or habitual, behaviors.' Which type of theorist is most likely to make this statement?
Shawna is persistent when it comes to completing a task. Not only does she refuse to give up when things become a bit challenging, but she believes that as long as she puts forth the effort, she will be able to reach her goals successfully. Albert Bandura might say that Shawna has a high level of
Albert Bandura's social cognitive theory of personality is based on
Albert Bandura's concept of reciprocal determinism consists of
_____ see personality as nothing more than a set of learned responses.
Connie has a chance to interview for a promotion at work. She is sure she will do poorly, so she decides against it. Albert Bandura would say that Connie has
A trait theorist would most likely use which of the following personality assessments?
The tendency of interviewers to allow the positive attributes of a client to influence how they view the client's behavior is called