Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
2. Psychology Research
Intro to Research Methods
Multiple Choice
Out of all the research methods used in psychology, why are experiments particularly useful at making causal claims?
A
Experiments involve the use of large samples and utilize reliable and valid measures.
B
Experiments isolate the independent variable and control for confounding variables.
C
Experiments are designed so that the independent variable always precedes the dependent variable.
D
Both b and c are correct.
