When you touch an infant's cheek, the infant will turn toward your hand, open their mouth, and search for a nipple. This is known as the _____ reflex.
2. Psychology Research
Intro to Research Methods
- Multiple Choice389views
- Multiple Choice
_____ cells, which may be used to grow new organs or tissues for transplant or to repair neurological damage, develop during the germinal period.311views
- Multiple Choice
The ultrasound report tells Shaniqua and Carlotta that their developing infant is about one inch long and has eyes, a nose, lips, little arms and legs, and a beating heart. Given this information, the current period of prenatal development is the _____ period.314views1rank
- Multiple Choice
During critical periods357views1rank
- Multiple Choice
The functioning, but not the structure, of the central nervous system is vulnerable throughout the _____ period.307views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Babies born before 38 weeks are classified as348views
- Multiple Choice
Moral and ethical issues in prenatal development and their associated biological and medical practices are studied in326views
- Multiple Choice
Mitzi's child has facial deformities, a smaller than normal head, heart defects, learning difficulties, and delayed growth. If these defects can be traced to a teratogen ingested by Mitzi during pregnancy, it MOST likely would have been327views
- Multiple Choice
_____ is carried by recessive genes and inherited when a child inherits two recessive genes.319views
- Multiple Choice
During the embryonic period of prenatal development, the embryo603views
- Multiple Choice
_____ may cause miscarriage and low birth weight for a developing embryo.317views
- Multiple Choice
The _____ period occurs between two to eight weeks after fertilization.353views
- Multiple Choice
Teratogens can cause592views
- Multiple Choice
Adam wants to feel happier. According to the facial feedback hypothesis, what should Adam do?531views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Whenever Junior feels sad, his mother says to him, 'Smile. It'll make you feel much better.' In this particular situation, Junior's mother appears to agree with the259views1rank