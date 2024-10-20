Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
2. Psychology Research
Intro to Research Methods
Multiple Choice
What is a key feature of a double-blind experiment
A
The researcher knows which group the participant is in, but the participant does not know.
B
The participant knows which group they are in, but the researcher does not know.
C
Neither the researcher nor the participant knows which group the participant is in.
D
Both the researcher and the participant know which group the participant is in.
