A research team is investigating the effects of social media on self-esteem. They hypothesized that people who spend 3 or more hours per day using social media platforms will have lower self-esteem than people who spend less than 3 hours. In this research study, what is the dependent variable?
2. Psychology Research
The Scientifc Method in Psychology
- Multiple Choice83views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes a convenience sample?89views1rank
- Multiple Choice
_____ are personal judgments based on beliefs rather than facts.1015views1rank
- Multiple Choice
The first step in the scientific method is1030views
- Multiple Choice
A(n) _____ is a tentative explanation of a phenomenon based on observation.818views
- Multiple Choice
Testing the hypothesis is all about the goal of _____ a behavior.664views
- Multiple Choice
After investigating the effects of caffeine on learning, Dr. Mizrahi found that the more caffeine an individual consumed, the less information he or she was able to retain. According to the scientific method, which of the following steps should Dr. Mizrahi perform next?570views
- Multiple Choice
The Rorschach inkblot test597views
- Multiple Choice
Tests in which people are asked to tell what they see in ambiguous visual stimuli are275views
- Multiple Choice
The _____ Test consists of 20 black-and-white pictures of people in ambiguous situations.325views