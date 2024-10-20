Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
2. Psychology Research
The Scientifc Method in Psychology
Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes a convenience sample?
A
A sample that has been randomly selected from the population.
B
A sample consisting of participants who were easily accessible to the researcher or were willing to do the study.
C
A sample that matches the population in terms of main demographic characteristics.
D
The population of interest.
