Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. The Biological Perspective
Neuroimaging Techniques
Brain Scanning and Imaging Techniques (Intro Psych Tutorial #31)
by PsychExamReview
2 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
BRAIN SCANS FOR PSYCHOLOGY STUDENTS - CT, MRI, fMRI, PET - Neuroscience
by Psychology Unlocked
3 views
Hide transcripts
2-Minute Neuroscience: Neuroimaging
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
1 views
Hide transcripts
Brain Scanning and Imaging Techniques (Intro Psych Tutorial #31)
by PsychExamReview
2 views
Hide transcripts
How do brain scans work? - John Borghi and Elizabeth Waters
by TED-Ed
2 views
Hide transcripts
Neuroimaging Techniques
by CSGSPsychology
1 views
Hide transcripts
Introduction to Psychology: 2.2 - Brain Plasticity and Neuroimaging
by Dr. Kristin Atchison
2 views
Hide transcripts
Comparing Neuroimaging Techniques (10 of 11)
by DNA Learning Center
3 views
Hide transcripts
Neuroimaging Techniques with Dr. Moore
by TeachMoore
8 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.