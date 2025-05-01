Which of the following is NOT an accepted guideline for ethical research in psychology?
A
Researchers may intentionally deceive participants without providing any debriefing after the study.
B
Researchers should ensure the confidentiality and privacy of participants' data.
C
Participants have the right to withdraw from the study at any time without penalty.
D
Participants must be informed about the nature of the research and provide consent before participating.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core principles of ethical research in psychology, which include respect for persons, beneficence, and justice. These principles guide the development of ethical guidelines.
Step 2: Review the common accepted ethical guidelines such as informed consent, confidentiality, the right to withdraw, and the necessity of debriefing, especially when deception is involved.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the problem: determine if it aligns with these ethical principles. For example, informed consent requires participants to be informed about the research before participation.
Step 4: Recognize that intentional deception is sometimes allowed but must be followed by a thorough debriefing to explain the true nature of the study and to alleviate any potential harm or misunderstanding.
Step 5: Identify the statement that violates these guidelines—specifically, the one that allows deception without any debriefing, which is not accepted in ethical psychological research.
Watch next
Master How the Scientific Method Applies to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah