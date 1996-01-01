- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
A researcher claims that the population mean is not equal to . Write the complement of this claim and identify which is the null hypothesis () and which is the alternative hypothesis ().
A scientist claims that the population mean temperature is not equal to . Write the complement of this claim and indicate which is and which is .
Why is the statistical procedure known as the sign test referred to by that name?
Which of the following best explains why the Friedman test is always a right-tailed test?
A nutritionist claims that of adults consume more than the recommended daily amount of sugar. For a hypothesis test of this claim, which of the following best describes a Type I error?
A financial analyst wants to determine if the median annual bonus in a certain industry is greater than . The following are the annual bonuses (in dollars) for a random sample of employees: ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; . Use a sign test at to test the claim that the median bonus is greater than .
A technician monitors the daily performance of a machine and records whether it passes or fails quality checks over consecutive days. The outcomes are shown as a sequence of (pass) and (fail):
The technician claims that the pattern is not random. State the appropriate null and alternative hypotheses.
In a randomness test, the sequence consists of 's and 's. You counted the number of runs and found . Using , find the critical values for a two-tailed runs test.
A student analyzed a binary sequence and found:
's
's
Total number of runs observed:
Compute the standardized test statistic for a runs test.
A runs test yields . For a two-tailed test with , the critical values are . What is your decision?
In a randomness test on success/failure outcomes, you rejected the null hypothesis. What does this mean in the context of the claim that the sequence is random?
A researcher collects data on the average reading scores of -year-olds and the average household income (in units of thousands of dollars) for randomly selected cities. The Pearson correlation coefficient calculated from the data is . At , is there a significant correlation between reading scores and household income? Use a two-tailed test.
A market researcher claims that the distribution of customer satisfaction ratings (on a scale) differs across three regions (North, South, West). What are the correct null and alternative hypotheses for this claim, using a nonparametric approach?
A researcher surveys patients in five different hospitals about their pain levels, recording responses as 'none', 'mild', 'moderate', or 'severe'. She wants to determine if the pain level distributions differ among the hospitals. Which nonparametric test should she use?
A researcher conducts a Kruskal–Wallis test to compare the median exam scores among four different teaching methods, using a significance level of . What is the correct critical value, and what defines the rejection region for this test?
A business analyst wants to compare the service ratings (on a scale of to ) given by customers across three branches: Branch A, Branch B, and Branch C. Because the ratings are ordinal and the data are not normally distributed, a Kruskal–Wallis test will be used. The ratings from a random sample of customers are:
Branch A:
Branch B:
Branch C:
Use the Kruskal–Wallis test to calculate the test statistic for these samples.
A Kruskal–Wallis test is used to compare the wait time distributions at three different service centers. The calculated test statistic is:
At the significance level, the critical value from the chi-square distribution with is:
Based on this information, should the null hypothesis be rejected?