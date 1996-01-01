A technician monitors the daily performance of a machine and records whether it passes or fails quality checks over 20 20 consecutive days. The outcomes are shown as a sequence of P \text{P} (pass) and F \text{F} (fail):

P P F F F P F P P F F F P F P P P F F P \text{P P F F F P F P P F F F P F P P P F F P}

The technician claims that the pattern is not random. State the appropriate null and alternative hypotheses.