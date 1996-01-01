A nutritionist wants to compare the effects of two different diets on weight loss. After 8 8 weeks, the following statistics are recorded:

Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of n 1 − 1 n_1 −1 and n 2 − 1 n_2 −1 . At the 0.05 0.05 significance level, test the claim that there is no significant difference in mean weight loss between the two diets.