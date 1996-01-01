- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
Researchers evaluated two study techniques for passing a certification exam. Out of students using active recall, passed the exam. Out of students using re-reading, passed. Does the difference in pass rates between the two techniques appear to have practical significance?
A nutritionist wants to compare the effects of two different diets on weight loss. After weeks, the following statistics are recorded:
Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and . At the significance level, test the claim that there is no significant difference in mean weight loss between the two diets.
A meteorologist compares the actual rainfall in millimeters on different days to the amounts predicted three days earlier. The data are as follows.
At the significance level, test the claim that the mean difference between actual and predicted rainfall is zero.
A company implemented a new remote work policy and collected data on the number of weekly absences before and after the policy launch. Listed below are the numbers of absences for different weeks before and different weeks after the policy started. Assume that we want to use a significance level to test the claim that the new policy led to fewer absences. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses.
Data (Number of Absences):
A nutritionist wants to compare the effects of two different diets on weight loss. After weeks, the following statistics are recorded:
Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and . Construct a confidence interval for the difference in mean weight loss, where the difference is defined as the mean for the Diet X group minus the mean for the Diet Y group.
A company measured employee satisfaction scores (on a scale of to ) before and after a new training program. The scores for employees are listed below. Calculate the difference (Before − After) for each employee, then find the mean of the differences and the standard deviation of the differences .
A local gym introduced a new fitness program and measured participants' number of push-ups before and after completing the program. The goal was to check whether there was any change in strength performance. The trainers plan to analyze the differences between the "before" and "after" scores for each participant. In this context, what does the population parameter represent?
A company measured employee satisfaction scores before and after introducing a new training program. Based on the sample data comparing the scores (before − after) for employees, we aim to construct a confidence interval to test the claim that the training program had no effect on employee satisfaction. What confidence level should be used for constructing the confidence interval if the significance level for the test is ?
Researchers are studying the effect of background music on concentration. One group of students studied with classical music, while another group studied in silence. Their concentration scores were recorded and summarized as follows:
Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and . Construct a confidence interval for the difference in mean concentration scores, where the difference is defined as the mean for the Classical Music group minus the mean for the Silence group.
A pharmaceutical company wants to determine if their new drug reduces cholesterol more effectively than a placebo. The reduction in cholesterol in milligrams per deciliter was measured after three months. The data are as follows:
Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and . At the significance level, test the claim that the new drug leads to a greater mean reduction in cholesterol than the placebo.
A pharmaceutical company wants to determine if their new drug reduces cholesterol more effectively than a placebo. The reduction in cholesterol in milligrams per deciliter was measured after three months. The data are as follows:
Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and . Construct a confidence interval for the difference in mean reduction in cholesterol, where the difference is defined as the mean for the New Drug group minus the mean for the Placebo group.
A study was conducted to evaluate the ability of a machine learning model to detect a bacterial infection in patients using blood samples. The experiment recorded whether the model correctly identified the presence or absence of the infection. The results are summarized in the table below. Assuming that the model's accuracy is independent of whether the infection is present, calculate the expected frequency for the observed frequency of .
A study was conducted at a local service center to explore whether there is a relationship between how satisfied customers feel and the speed at which they are served. Customers were classified into two categories: "Satisfied" and "Not Satisfied," while service speed was classified into three categories: "Fast," "Average," and "Slow." Assume that all conditions necessary for conducting a test of independence are met. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses needed to perform a hypothesis test of independence between customer satisfaction and service speed.
A professor wants to determine if a review session has an effect on student performance. She records the exam scores of twelve students before and after attending the review session. To test if the difference in mean scores (after minus before) is not significant, which hypotheses should be used?
In a study comparing two methods for reducing exam anxiety, students used a mindfulness app, of them reported significant anxiety reduction. students attended group counseling, of them reported significant anxiety reduction. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses for the claim that the two methods result in the same rate of significant anxiety reduction.
In a study on the effectiveness of two different diets for weight loss, participants followed Diet A, and of them achieved their target weight. Another group of participants followed Diet B, and of them achieved their target weight. Calculate the sample proportions for each group and the pooled proportion. Also, state the null and alternative hypotheses for testing whether the two diets have the same success rate.
A psychologist is studying the effectiveness of two different stress reduction programs. Group , using Program , has the following post-program stress scores: , , , , , , , , . Group , using Program , has these scores: , , , , , , , , , . Assume independent samples from normal populations with unequal variances. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and . Construct a confidence interval for the difference in mean post-program stress scores, where the difference is defined as the mean for group minus the mean for group .
Two samples with sizes and are being compared using an test for equality of variances. Is it appropriate to ignore the assumption of normality due to the large sample sizes?
Suppose a statistical test is described as not robust to outliers. What does this imply about the test's reliability?
A food packaging company claims that its cereal boxes contain at least of cereal. A consumer group suspects that the actual average weight is less than what is advertised. They conduct a hypothesis test to investigate this. Based on this scenario, what type of test is appropriate: right-tailed, left-tailed, or two-tailed? Explain the reason for your choice.
A wildlife research group surveyed a sample of individuals about their experiences with birdwatching. Participants were asked whether they had ever seen a rare bird in the wild. The results are shown in the table below:
Test the claim that gender is independent of having seen a rare bird using a significance level. Does the conclusion change if the significance level is instead ?
A safety agency studied how experience affects drivers’ ability to correctly identify traffic signs during a simulation. Two groups, licensed drivers and learner drivers, were shown standard road signs under timed conditions and were asked to identify them. The table below shows whether their responses were correct or incorrect.
At a significance level, test the claim that correct identification is independent of the driver’s experience level.
A group of students was asked about their favorite juice flavor. The results were categorized based on whether the student was in the morning class or the evening class.
At a significance level, test the claim that juice flavor preference is independent of class time.
A teacher wants to know whether the type of reminder given to students affects whether they submit their homework on time. Students were either sent a text reminder or received no reminder. The table below shows the number of students who submitted homework on time and those who did not.
At the significance level, test the claim that submission time is independent of receiving a reminder. What do the results suggest about the effect of sending reminders?
A school conducted an experiment to compare the proportion of students who passed a short quiz after using two different study methods. The results are summarized in the table below.
Using this data, conduct a test for independence using a contingency table and a two-proportion -test to compare the two groups. Then, show how the two test statistics are related by verifying that . Also, demonstrate that the critical values from both tests have the same squared relationship. Use a significance level for both tests.
A study measured the heights and arm spans of adult giraffes, with data summarized in statistical software output. The sample correlation coefficient is and the -value is . At a significance level of , is there sufficient evidence to support the claim that a linear correlation exists between height and arm span in giraffes? Is it easier to measure arm span than height, and can arm span be used to predict height?
A vending machine dispenses five different snack types labeled A, B, C, D, and E. A quality control officer suspects that the machine does not dispense each snack type with equal likelihood. To test this, a sample of snacks dispensed from the machine was recorded, and the following frequencies were observed:
Using a significance level, we want to test the claim that the machine dispenses snacks equally among all types. What are the null and alternative hypotheses corresponding to the stated claim?
A vending machine dispenses five different snack types labeled A, B, C, D, and E. A quality control officer suspects that the machine does not dispense each snack type with equal likelihood. To test this, a sample of snacks dispensed from the machine was recorded, and the following frequencies were observed:
Assume the expected frequencies for each snack type are equal. A goodness-of-fit test will be conducted using a significance level. Is this hypothesis test left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed?
A sports scientist is investigating whether there is a difference in the average sprint times (in seconds) between athletes who use a new training program and those who use a standard program. The following data were collected:
Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and . Construct a % confidence interval for the difference in mean sprint time, where the difference is defined as the mean for the New Program minus the mean for the Standard Program.
A team of researchers analyzed outcomes from a safety drill conducted on a ferry. The drill tracked whether individuals evacuated safely or not and grouped the passengers into four categories based on role and age: adult men, adult women, boys, and girls. The data were collected from participants, summarized in the table below:
Use a significance level to test the claim that the evacuation outcome is independent of group category. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses corresponding to the stated claim.