Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
A researcher develops a multiple linear regression model to predict a person’s lung capacity (in liters), based on their age (in years) and chest circumference (in centimeters). The regression output from statistical software is shown below:
Test the claim that age is not a useful predictor of lung capacity. Use the -value to conclude at the significance level.
The heights (in units of feet) and trunk diameters (in units of inches) of oak trees were obtained, and the correlation of the results that are obtained are shown in the accompanying XLSTAT output.
The -value for correlation between HEIGHT and DIAMETER is .
At a significance level of , is there sufficient evidence to support the claim that there is a linear correlation between tree height and trunk diameter?
Tail lengths (in inches) and weights (in pounds) were measured for randomly selected wolves. The pairs of measurements yield , , , , and . Find the best predicted weight of a wolf given that the wolf has a tail length of .
A forensic accountant is examining the frequency of leading digits in financial transaction amounts and wants to compare the actual data to what is expected under Benford's Law. Which notation is conventionally used to denote the observed and expected frequencies for each digit?
A simple random sample of women yields a sample standard deviation of for systolic blood pressure. According to medical guidelines, the normal range for systolic blood pressure in adults is to . Using the range rule of thumb, this would suggest a standard deviation of . At the significance level, test the claim that the standard deviation of systolic blood pressure in women is .
A researcher wants to investigate whether there is a significant difference in the resting heart rates in beats per minute of individuals before and after a -week exercise program. The paired data below represent the heart rates of participants before and after the program.
Construct a percent confidence interval for the mean difference in heart rates Before minus After. What does it suggest about the effect of the exercise program?
A network engineer is studying the leading digits of response times for server requests. The table below shows the observed frequencies and the expected percentages from Benford's Law. What are the observed and expected values for the leading digit of ?
A local coffee shop has recorded its daily sales of hot lattes (in dollars) and the average daily outdoor temperature (in degrees Celsius) for the past month. The data is summarized in the table below. Is there sufficient evidence to support the claim that there is a linear correlation between the average daily outdoor temperature and the daily sales of hot lattes? Does the temperature influence how many hot lattes are sold?
A network engineer is studying the leading digits of response times for server requests. The table below shows the observed frequencies and the expected percentages from Benford's Law. Using this information, calculate the contribution to the test statistic from the category corresponding to the leading digit .
A study investigates whether the type of pet owned—dog, cat, bird, or fish—is independent of the owner's preference for outdoor or indoor activities. Data are collected from a sample, and a test is conducted at the significance level. The resulting -value is . What should you conclude? What does this imply about the relationship between pet type and activity preference?
A factory recently experienced a chemical spill, and safety officers recorded the response behavior of on-site employees based on their department (Engineering, Maintenance, Security, or Cleaning). The table below summarizes whether the employees evacuated immediately or had a delayed evacuation. Assume this is a random sample from a much larger population.
We want to use a significance level to test the claim that the evacuation response is independent of the employee’s department. What distribution should be used to test this claim?
A factory recently experienced a chemical spill, and safety officers recorded the response behavior of on-site employees based on their department (Engineering, Maintenance, Security, or Cleaning). The table below summarizes whether the employees evacuated immediately or had a delayed evacuation. Assume this is a random sample from a much larger population.
We want to use a significance level to test the claim that the evacuation response is independent of the employee’s department. Is this hypothesis test left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed?
A factory recently experienced a chemical spill, and safety officers recorded the response behavior of on-site employees based on their department (Engineering, Maintenance, Security, or Cleaning). The table below summarizes whether the employees evacuated immediately or had a delayed evacuation. Assume this is a random sample from a much larger population.
We want to use a significance level to test the claim that the evacuation response is independent of the employee’s department. How many degrees of freedom should be used for this test?
A researcher investigates the average number of customer complaints per week received by three different service centers: Center A, Center B, and Center C. A random sample of weekly complaints was recorded over several weeks for each center, as shown below:
At the significance level, test the claim that the mean number of weekly complaints is the same across the three service centers. If the null hypothesis is rejected, identify which center appears different and describe how.
A researcher investigates the average number of customer complaints per week received by three different service centers: Center A, Center B, and Center C. A random sample of weekly complaints was recorded over several weeks for each center, as shown below:
At the significance level, test the claim that the mean number of weekly complaints is the same across the three service centers. Based on your results, does it appear that any one of the service centers consistently receives more complaints than the others?
A study was conducted to compare the effectiveness of two fertilizers (Type X and Type Y) on plant growth. Researchers tested the claim that both fertilizers result in the same proportion of plants showing significant growth. Using the collected data, a hypothesis test was performed, and the test statistic was obtained. Find the -value for the test.
A hiking trail passes through three different zones of a forest. A researcher measures the elevation gain (in meters) for five separate hikes in each zone. The recorded elevation gains are shown below:
Use a significance level to test the claim that the mean elevation gain is the same for all three zones. Based on the result, does it appear that any zone includes a steep incline?
Suppose you conduct a two-way ANOVA on a dataset and then multiply every value in the dataset by a constant factor of . What effect does this transformation have on the -statistics and -values in the ANOVA results?
In a two-way ANOVA study of exam scores by teaching method and test type, every score is increased by points before analysis. What is the effect of this transformation on the ANOVA results?
In a two-way ANOVA, a data table is initially set up with 'Diet Type' as the rows and 'Exercise Level' as the columns. If the table is transposed such that 'Exercise Level' becomes the row factor and 'Diet Type' the column factor, what happens to the results of the statistical analysis?
Suppose you are conducting a two-way ANOVA on a dataset with three treatments and four blocks. If the last observation in the third treatment and the second block is altered to be an extreme outlier, what is the most likely effect on the results of the two-way ANOVA?
A nutritionist is studying the effects of two different diets (Diet A and Diet B) and two exercise routines (Routine X and Routine Y) on weight loss in adults. Each participant is assigned to one diet and one exercise routine. What feature of this experimental design indicates that a two-way ANOVA is the appropriate statistical test?
A study compares the effectiveness of two teaching methods, Method A and Method B, in morning and afternoon classes. An interaction graph is provided below. What does this graph indicate?
Researchers are analyzing the durability of plastic panels used in construction. They collect crash stress data from tests using different panel positions (top, bottom) and panel types (Type X, Type Y, Type Z). The goal is to determine:
1. Whether the panel position affects the measured stress.
2. Whether the panel type affects the measured stress.
Should a one-way ANOVA be used for each of these two tests? Explain your reasoning.
A teacher examines the effects of homework frequency (weekly, biweekly) and class size (small, medium, large) on student test scores. The two-way ANOVA results are as follows:
Homework Frequency , Class Size , and Interaction .
At a significance level, what is the correct interpretation?
In a study on reaction time, a two-way ANOVA is performed with the factors being caffeine intake (Yes, No) and sleep duration (Short, Long). The -values from the ANOVA are as follows:
Caffeine: , Sleep Duration: , and Caffeine and Sleep Duration interaction: .
Using a significance level, which conclusions are correct?
A physical therapist measures the calf circumference in centimeters of patients recovering from knee surgery. The measurements are . The average for healthy adults is known to be . At the significance level, does the data provide evidence that the mean calf circumference differs from ?
An ecologist records the average daily temperature in degrees Celsius and the number of bird species observed in different locations: . At a significance level of equals , is there evidence of a linear correlation between temperature and the number of bird species? Use the critical value approach.
A researcher collects data on the reaction times (in units of milliseconds) of drivers in response to three different types of traffic signals: red, yellow, and green. The goal is to determine whether the mean reaction time differs among the signal types. Which characteristic of this scenario suggests that a one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) is appropriate?