14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test
Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 20Multiple Choice

Suppose two ANOVAs have identical between-group differences but one has a much larger MSE than the other. How does the larger MSE affect the ability of Bonferroni pairwise tests to detect significant differences and why?