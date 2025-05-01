Skip to main content
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test
14. ANOVA

Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test: Videos & Practice Problems

If you plan to perform m = 10 pairwise tests and want to keep familywise alpha = 0.05, what Bonferroni-adjusted per-comparison alpha should you use? If a particular unadjusted p = 0.004, does it survive the correction?