5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Poisson Distribution
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables

Poisson Distribution

For a binomial experiment with n = 80 and p = 0.05, is the Poisson approximation recommended? Explain why or why not.