A researcher compares the average test scores of students in two different math tutoring programs.

Program X: n 1 = 30 n_1 = 30 , x ˉ 1 = 82 \bar{x}_1 = 82 , s 1 = 6 s_1 = 6 ; program Y: n 2 = 28 n_2 = 28 , x ˉ 2 = 78 \bar{x}_2 = 78 , s 2 = 7 s_2 = 7 .

Assume equal population variances and normality. The standardized test statistic for testing H 0 : μ X = μ Y H_0: \mu_X = \mu_Y versus H a : μ X > μ Y H_a: \mu_X > \mu_Y is calculated to be t = 2.12 t = 2.12 . At the 5 % 5\% significance level ( α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 ), what is the conclusion of the hypothesis test, and how would you interpret the decision in the context of the original claim?