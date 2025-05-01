Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
27 of 0
Problem 27Multiple Choice

A researcher compares the average test scores of students in two different math tutoring programs.
Program X: n1=30n_1 = 30, xˉ1=82\bar{x}_1 = 82, s1=6s_1 = 6; program Y: n2=28n_2 = 28, xˉ2=78\bar{x}_2 = 78, s2=7s_2 = 7.
Assume equal population variances and normality. The standardized test statistic for testing H0:μX=μYH_0: \mu_X = \mu_Y versus Ha:μX>μYH_a: \mu_X > \mu_Y is calculated to be t=2.12t = 2.12. At the 5%5\% significance level (α=0.05\alpha = 0.05), what is the conclusion of the hypothesis test, and how would you interpret the decision in the context of the original claim?