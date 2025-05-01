Complete a full Bonferroni follow-up for an ANOVA with k = 3 groups, each n = 10, N = 30, MSE = 9. Group means: A = 10, B = 12, C = 15. Perform the three pairwise comparisons (A vs B, B vs C, A vs C) by computing t-statistics, two-tailed p-values (use df = 27), applying Bonferroni correction (m = 3), and state which comparisons are significant at alpha = 0.05.