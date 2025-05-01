Skip to main content
12. Regression
Quadratic Regression
An analyst is modeling the annual average temperature (in °C\degree\text{C}) for a city over the last decade (each year is coded as 11, 22, 33,...). The R2R^2 values for different models are:
Linear: 0.0310.031
Quadratic: 0.0560.056
Logarithmic: 0.0200.020
Power: 0.0190.019
Which model is the best according to R2R^2? Does it have a good predictive power?