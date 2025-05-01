An analyst is modeling the annual average temperature (in ° C \degree\text{C} ) for a city over the last decade (each year is coded as 1 1 , 2 2 , 3 3 ,...). The R 2 R^2 values for different models are:

Linear: 0.031 0.031

Quadratic: 0.056 0.056

Logarithmic: 0.020 0.020

Power: 0.019 0.019

Which model is the best according to R 2 R^2 ? Does it have a good predictive power?