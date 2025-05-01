Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Regression
Quadratic Regression
12. Regression

Quadratic Regression: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
12 of 0
Problem 12Multiple Choice

The table below shows the average daily temperature (in degrees Celsius) recorded at a weather station over a 77-day period during summer. Use a scatterplot of the data to determine the best-fitting mathematical model.
Table showing daily temperatures in degrees Celsius over seven days, used to analyze and compare trendline models.