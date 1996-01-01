- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Binomial Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Binomial Distribution Practice Problems
A survey reports that of people who regret buying a certain car model say they made the purchase too late in the model's lifecycle. Suppose five such individuals are randomly selected.
What is the probability that none of the selected individuals say they bought the car too late?
In a daily trivia contest, participants can enter by selecting a combination of three letters (A to Z) with repetition allowed. If you enter the contest once a day, find the probability that you will not win any contest over the course of a year .
In a particular scratch-off lottery game, you purchase a ticket for . If the symbols on your ticket match the winning symbols, you win . The probability of winning is in . Find the expected value for a ticket.
In the Lucky Number game, players pay to choose a number from to . If they choose the number and it is drawn, they win and collect . Determine the expected value.
What is the probability that exactly one of the selected individuals says they bought the car too late?
A factory's quality control tests show that there is a probability that an electronic component is free of defects. If components in groups of are randomly inspected, find the mean and standard deviation for the number of components that are expected to be defect-free.
In a recent basketball season, there were attempted three-point shots, and of them were successful. If one of these attempts is randomly selected, what is the probability that it was a successful shot?
Find the probability that either none or exactly one of the selected individuals says they bought the car too late.
A factory's quality control tests show that there is a probability that an electronic component is free of defects. If components in groups of are randomly inspected, determine the number of defect-free components that are significantly low. Use the range rule of thumb.
A factory's quality control tests show that there is a probability that an electronic component is free of defects. When testing a group of components, is a result of defect-free components significantly low? Use the range rule of thumb.
In a fictional lottery game called Lucky , players pay to choose a five-digit number from to . If their selected number exactly matches the five-digit number drawn, they win . In another game, a bet has an expected value of . Which option has a higher expected value — a bet in the Lucky game or the bet in the other game?
In a professional basketball season, there were instant replay reviews initiated by coaches. Of these, reviews led to overturned referee decisions. The table below shows the breakdown by team conference.
Given that a randomly selected call was overturned, what is the probability that the challenge came from the Western Conference?
A research team is studying a rare genetic disorder that affects approximately of the population. For efficiency in their screening process, they combine blood samples from different individuals for a single test. If at least one person has the disorder, the combined samples would test positive. What is the probability that this combined sample will test positive for the genetic disorder? Determine if it is unlikely that the combined sample will test positive.
If exactly one of them says they bought the car too late, is that number considered significantly low?
What is the probability that both randomly selected challenges (without replacement) resulted in overturned calls?
It is given that the probability of a fruit being ripe is . A fruit-packing machine randomly selects and packages fruits in each box. Assume that the ripeness of fruits is completely random, with no influence from the machine. Find the mean and standard deviation for the number of ripe fruits in a box of fruits.
In a survey about favorite ice cream flavors, the probability of a respondent choosing chocolate is . If we want to find the probability that among randomly selected respondents, exactly choose chocolate as their favorite, what is wrong with the solution below?
It is given that the probability of a fruit being ripe is . A fruit-packing machine randomly selects and packages fruits in a box. In one such box, of the fruits were found to be ripe.
Is getting ripe fruits in a box of significantly high? What does it suggest about the selection process of the fruit-packing machine?
In a school election for class president, there were votes cast. Each vote was supposed to randomly select either Candidate A or Candidate B for the top position on the ballot. It was later found that Candidate A was listed first on of the ballots. Assuming that the selection process was truly random, with each candidate equally likely to be chosen for the top position, determine if the number of times Candidate A was listed first is significantly high. Use the range rule of thumb.
During a particular season, a basketball player has a free-throw success rate of . If the player takes free throws in a game, what is the probability that exactly of them are successful? Round the answer to four decimal places.
In a school election for class president, there were votes cast. Each vote was supposed to randomly select either Candidate A or Candidate B for the top position on the ballot. It was later found that Candidate A was listed first on of the ballots. Assume that the selection process was truly random, with each candidate equally likely to be chosen for the top position. Find the probability of Candidate A being listed first on exactly of the ballots.
A factory has workers, and the probability of randomly selecting a worker who is a part-time employee is . If we want to find the probability of part-time employees when workers are randomly selected, are the selections independent? Can they be treated as being independent using the guideline for cumbersome calculations?
In a school election for class president, there were votes cast. Each vote was supposed to randomly select either Candidate A or Candidate B for the top position on the ballot. It was later found that Candidate A was listed first on of the ballots. Assume that the selection process was truly random, with each candidate equally likely to be chosen for the top position. Find the probability of Candidate A being listed first on or more of the ballots.
In a study of a group of five employees about working on weekends, the probabilities for employees agreeing to work were noted. In the table provided, the random discrete variable represents the number of employees in a group who agree to work on weekends.
Calculate the mean and standard deviation for the numbers of employees who agree to work on weekends.
A hospital records ambulance arrivals over a period of seconds. Assuming these arrivals follow a Poisson distribution and we want to find the probability of exactly arrivals in one second, what are the values of and that would be used in the following formula?
A hospital records ambulance arrivals over a period of seconds. Assuming these arrivals follow a Poisson distribution, what is the probability of exactly arrivals in one second?
In a study analyzing quality checks at a fruit packaging facility, fruits were randomly tested. Each fruit was either packed by a manual or an automatic process, and either passed or failed the quality check. The accompanying table lists the results.
If one fruit is randomly selected from the , what is the probability that it was packed manually or passed the quality check?
In a study analyzing quality checks at a fruit packaging facility, fruits were randomly tested. Each fruit was either packed by a manual or an automatic process, and either passed or failed the quality check. The accompanying table lists the results.
If one of the fruits is randomly selected and it is known that the fruit passed the quality check, what is the probability that it was packed manually?
A sportswear company conducted a survey involving customers to learn about their buying habits. In the survey, of respondents stated that they used discount coupons during their most recent purchase.
What is the number of customers who reported using discount coupons?