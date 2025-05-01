Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions: Videos & Practice Problems
65 problems
Problem types you want to practice:
Problem 61Short Answer
A frequency distribution is to have class width , and the first lower class limit is chosen to be . If upper class limits are formed as the next lower class limit minus 1, find the upper class limit of the fourth class.
Problem 62Short Answer
A class in a frequency distribution has frequency out of a total of observations. Find the relative frequency as a decimal. Round to 2 decimal places.
Problem 63Short Answer
The dataset is quantitative. If classes are defined as , , and , find the relative frequency of the class . Round to 2 decimal places.
Problem 64Short Answer
The raw data are . Construct classes of width starting with lower class limit , and use upper limits that are one less than the next lower limit. Find the frequency of the class .