- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Frequency Polygons: Videos & Practice Problems
A histogram uses the classes , , , and with frequencies . In the corresponding frequency polygon, what is the x-coordinate of the point with y-coordinate ?
A frequency table has classes , , , , and with frequencies . What is the midpoint of the modal class?
A histogram and its corresponding frequency polygon represent the same distribution. For the class , the histogram bar height is . What is the y-coordinate of the corresponding point on the frequency polygon?
A frequency polygon has points at class midpoints with frequencies . Let the left tail length be the horizontal distance from the peak midpoint to the smallest midpoint with nonzero frequency, and let the right tail length be the horizontal distance from the peak midpoint to the largest midpoint with nonzero frequency. Compute right tail length minus left tail length.
A frequency polygon is made from the classes , , , and with frequencies . What is the slope of the line segment connecting the second and third plotted points? Round to two decimal places.
In a frequency polygon, a class with midpoint has frequency . If the class width is and the classes use whole-number limits, what is the upper class limit of that class?
Two displays represent the same grouped dataset: a histogram and its frequency polygon. The classes are , , , and . The histogram bar heights are . If the peak of the frequency polygon is taken to be the leftmost highest point, what is its x-coordinate?