A frequency polygon has points at class midpoints 5 , 15 , 25 , 35 , 45 , 55 5,15,25,35,45,55 with frequencies 2 , 6 , 11 , 8 , 4 , 1 2,6,11,8,4,1 . Let the left tail length be the horizontal distance from the peak midpoint to the smallest midpoint with nonzero frequency, and let the right tail length be the horizontal distance from the peak midpoint to the largest midpoint with nonzero frequency. Compute right tail length minus left tail length.