Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Pie Charts
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Pie Charts: Videos & Practice Problems
34 problems
Problem types you want to practice:
Problem 31Short Answer
A departmental survey recorded favorite phone brand with frequencies 14, 21, 10, and 5 across four categories. What percentage of the sample belongs to the category with frequency 21? Give your answer to the nearest whole percent.
Problem 32Short Answer
A pie chart for preferred news source has categories with frequencies 36, 24, and 20, while the remaining category represents 25% of the whole sample. What is the frequency of the remaining category?
Problem 33Short Answer
In a pie chart, one category has frequency 18 and represents 15% of the sample. What is the total sample size?