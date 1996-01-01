- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Basic Concepts of Probability: Videos & Practice Problems
Basic Concepts of Probability Practice Problems
A company sold cases of three coffee blends (Premium, Classic, and Budget) through three salespeople last month, with the following counts:
- Salesperson : Premium , Classic , Budget
- Salesperson : Premium , Classic , Budget
- Salesperson : Premium , Classic , Budget
What is the probability that a randomly chosen case from all sales was Premium?
Carlos and Dana each inspected manufactured widgets for defects. Carlos found defective widgets and Dana found defective widgets. Which explanation best accounts for the difference between their estimated defect rates?
A researcher estimates a population proportion using observations, while another researcher uses observations. Which estimate has the smaller standard error, and by what factor?
A market study recorded respondents' regions and favorite cuisines. The counts are:
- North. Italian: , Mexican: , Indian:
- South. Italian: , Mexican: , Indian:
- East. Italian: , Mexican: , Indian:
What is the probability that a randomly chosen respondent is from the South and prefers Mexican cuisine?
In a sweepstakes, cards are numbered to . Five cards are drawn randomly, without replacement, and the order does not matter. What is the probability of holding the one ticket that matches all five drawn cards?
A city piloted speed humps in school-zone corridors. The projected -year crashes are:
Which statement is best supported by the table?