A company sold cases of three coffee blends (Premium, Classic, and Budget) through three salespeople last month, with the following counts:

Salesperson 1 1 : Premium 12 12 , Classic 20 20 , Budget 5 5

: Premium , Classic , Budget Salesperson 2 2 : Premium 8 8 , Classic 15 15 , Budget 10 10

: Premium , Classic , Budget Salesperson 3 3 : Premium 5 5 , Classic 10 10 , Budget 15 15





What is the probability that a randomly chosen case from all sales was Premium?