You should use the mean instead of the regression line for predictions when the x-value is far outside the range of the data or when the correlation between the variables is weak. Extrapolating beyond the data range can lead to unreliable predictions because the linear trend may not hold. In such cases, the mean of the y-values, denoted as y ¯ , provides a safer estimate. For example, if the data range is 60 to 90 and you need to predict for x=30, the mean is a better choice since the regression line may not accurately represent the relationship outside the observed range.